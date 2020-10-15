Political signs are dotted all over Lake Mills and Jefferson County right now and will continue to be up until the Nov. 3 election. Over the past several months, in the city of Lake Mills, numerous citizens had signs stolen or defaced on their property. Last week a sign, just outside the city, in the township of Lake Mills, was shot with a pellet gun.
The Biden sign, located at N6764 County Rd. B, is still displayed in the yard and bears the bullet holes. Another bullet went through a window in the house. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was contacted regarding the incident.
The same homeowner had another sign defaced at a separate property, also located in the township. Late last month the Jefferson County Democratic Party reported signs all over the county were being stolen.
Stealing or defacing political signs is a crime. Under WI state statute 943.01, anyone damaging a campaign sign can be prosecuted. Under WI state statute 943.20(1), anyone caught stealing a campaign sign can be prosecuted. Both of these violations can be prosecuted as a forfeiture offense or crime.
Anyone who witnesses such activity should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department at 920- 674-7310 or the local police department in the municipality where the act is committed.
