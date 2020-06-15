The Aztalan Milford Cemetery Association will meet Saturday, June 27 at 1 p.m. at W6908 Country Road B, east of Lake Mills. This is the annual and quarterly meeting that was cancelled in March due to COVID-19.
Cemetery Association to meet
Sarah Weihert
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Death of Milton man prompts awareness of dangers of fractal burning
- Sex offender wins appeal to live near city park
- Black Lives Matter protest to be held
- Town of Sun Prairie robbery under investigation
- Parents speak against enforcing new elementary school boundaries
- Work under way on 151 between Sun Prairie and Columbus
- Up-doing life during a pandemic
- Rock County moves into Phase 2 of reopening guidance
- DeForest school officials eye possible educational changes for 2020-21
- Milton residents bring DiMAX to Sunnyside
Images
Videos
Commented
- Trails in Tyranena Park settle into holding pattern (2)
- A different kind of July 4 parade (1)
- Farmer interest in state hemp program remains steady (1)
- Police investigating parking lot shooting (1)
- Madison man arrested after standoff with police (1)
- City, SPPD, SPASD release joint statement on Floyd death (1)
- Johnson not worthy of Senate office (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.