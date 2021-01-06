Neuberger, Griggs, Sweet and Froehle, LLP announced the addition of a new Associate Attorney, Lucas T. Tabor. He is based primarily in the firm’s Watertown office, but will also be in the Lake Mills office.
Attorney Tabor earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree, from Marquette University Law School. Tabor worked his way through law school, balancing a career in retail management and raising a family with his wife; three young boys. While in law school, Tabor represented Marquette as a national competitor in the Wagner National Labor and Employment Law Moot Court Competition.
Prior to joining the firm, Tabor served as a law clerk at a Milwaukee law firm, where he assisted clients in litigation relating to Creditor’s Rights. He also gained valuable experience in trial litigation as an intern at the Milwaukee County Circuit Court under Judge Witkowiak. Tabor also worked as an intern at the Milwaukee City Attorney’s Office gaining valuable experience in Municipal Law which has helped to build his practice substantially within the local community.
The most valuable aspect Tabor brings to the firm is that he is a local member of the community. He has lived in Jefferson County for nearly his entire life. He graduated from Jefferson High School and he currently lives in Jefferson. He chose to raise his family here. He understands the needs of the local community, he cares about the members of the community and he genuinely wants to make this community a better place to live by helping every individual he can with any legal issues that may arise.
Attorney Tabor is a member of the Wisconsin Bar Association and is licensed to practice in the State of Wisconsin and both the Eastern and Western District Federal Courts. He focuses on a variety of matters including Municipal Law, Contract Disputes, Torts, Personal Injury, Elder Law, General Liability and Coverage.
