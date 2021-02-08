1/28/2021
Vehicle lockout S. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach
Disorderly Conduct Catlin Drive
Assist EMS Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding CTH V
Domestic/Disorderly Conduct Tamarack Drive
Warning Defective Taillight N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
1/29/2021
Citation Operate without a Valid License, Warning Failure to Transfer Title, Non-Registration, No Insurance, Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/ Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
Warning Speeding Industrial Drive/ American Way
Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Columbus
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding Mud Lake Road/Unhaven Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland Beach
Warning Tint, Failure to Display License Plate CTHV/89
Warning Defective Brake Light, Fail to Display License Plate Grant/Birch
Warning Defective Headlight CTH V
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line, Defective High Mounted Brake Light N. Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp CTH V
Citation Operate After Revoked, Warning Unregistered Vehicle, Criminal Complaint: Possession Of Meth, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89
Warning No Headlights American Way/Industrial Drive
Open door E. Tyranena Park Road
1/30/2021
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department Country Acres
1/31/2021
Assist EMS Badger Drive
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
2/1/2021
Accident S. Ferry Drive
All Other Identity Theft Pleasant Street
2/2/2021
911 hang up Pope Street
Warning Defective Brake Light Hwy V at N. Main Street
2/3/2021
Warning Speeding Mud Lake Road/Unzhaven Lane
Citation Operating After Revocation W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place
Warning Defective Headlight, Defective Brake Light W. Madison Street/College Street
Warning Fail To Stop at Stop Sign, Defective Registration Lamps Main Street/Lake Street
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.