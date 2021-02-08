1/28/2021

Vehicle lockout S. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach

Disorderly Conduct Catlin Drive

Assist EMS Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding CTH V

Domestic/Disorderly Conduct Tamarack Drive

Warning Defective Taillight N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

1/29/2021

Citation Operate without a Valid License, Warning Failure to Transfer Title, Non-Registration, No Insurance, Defective Head Lamp E. Tyranena Park Road/ Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

Warning Speeding Industrial Drive/ American Way

Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Columbus

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding Mud Lake Road/Unhaven Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main at Woodland Beach

Warning Tint, Failure to Display License Plate CTHV/89

Warning Defective Brake Light, Fail to Display License Plate Grant/Birch

Warning Defective Headlight CTH V

Warning Improper Stop at Stop Line, Defective High Mounted Brake Light N. Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Defective High Mounted Stop Lamp CTH V

Citation Operate After Revoked, Warning Unregistered Vehicle, Criminal Complaint: Possession Of Meth, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/89

Warning No Headlights American Way/Industrial Drive

Open door E. Tyranena Park Road

1/30/2021

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/CP Avenue

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department Country Acres

1/31/2021

Assist EMS Badger Drive

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

2/1/2021

Accident S. Ferry Drive

All Other Identity Theft Pleasant Street

2/2/2021

911 hang up Pope Street

Warning Defective Brake Light Hwy V at N. Main Street

2/3/2021

Warning Speeding Mud Lake Road/Unzhaven Lane

Citation Operating After Revocation W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/E. Lake Park Place

Warning Defective Headlight, Defective Brake Light W. Madison Street/College Street

Warning Fail To Stop at Stop Sign, Defective Registration Lamps Main Street/Lake Street

