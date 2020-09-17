The city of Lake Mills will have weekly recycling pickup starting in 2021 after the Lake Mills City Council approved a contract extension for John’s Disposal with the addition of the new service Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The cost of weekly recycling for 2021 will be $6.07. The total cost of the contract will be $15.39. Last year with every other week recycling, the cost for residents was $14.14. Weekly recycling adds $1.25 per unit monthly.
“I had several families in my ward who really wanted the extra recycling,” said Diann Fritsch, council vice president.
The council approved a new golf cart crossing on Pinnacle Dr. for the Lake Mills Golf Course.
The golf course will pay for the infrastructure, city officials said.
In other business the council:
— Approved electric utility pole attachment agreements and fee schedule.
— Approved the county library tax exemption.
— Approved the ordinance for wireless communications facilities in the right of way.
