A Chicago man was charged with his first OWI after being stopped by Lake Mills Police Feb. 15 with four children in the car.
Jose D. Balderas Villava, 29, was charged with one count operating under the influence, first offense with a minor in the vehicle.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Jefferson County Circuit court at about 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 15, Lake Mills Police observed two vans driving close together in the BP gas station parking lot. The first van exited the lot while the second van pulled up to the dumpsters. A male passenger exited the vehicle, made eye contact with police and stopped walking and instead went back to the vehicle. Based in the reaction of the man the officer made contact with the man, without activating his emergency lights.
When the officer approached the vehicle, he could smell an odor of marijuana coming from the open door of the vehicle. The officer also observed an empty beer bottle in the cupholder. The man who exited the vehicle said he was throwing some items away and they were coming from the Wisconsin Dells.
The officer noticed the driver, Balderas Villava, had slurred speech, was lethargic and his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. He could also smell intoxicants on his breath. The driver did not have a valid license. After performing field sobriety tests and administering a preliminary breath test that yielded a .104 result. He was arrested for OWI. After a search of the vehicle police found six empty Corona bottles and a pink glass pipe for smoking marijuana.
The children in the vehicle were 16, 11, 8 and 5 years-old.
The results of a blood test are pending.
Balderas Villava will appear in court March 15 for an initial appearance.
