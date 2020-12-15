MOEN & RETRUM
Lake Mills teammates Adam Moen (left) and Jaxson Retrum were named to the 2020 Associated Press First-Team All-State Football Team.

 File photo

Lake Mills’ Adam Moen and Jaxson Retrum were named to the Associated Press All-State Football First Team, while Lakeside Lutheran’s Micah Cody and John O’Donnell were selected honorable mention.

Moen, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior, was the top quarterback in the state completing 176-of-250 passes for 2,326 yards and 24 touchdowns versus just seven interceptions while earning first-team honors in the Capitol North Conference.

Moen finished his career with 8,117 yards passing (4th most in state history), 89 touchdowns (3rd most) and 10, 231 yards from scrimmage (2nd most).

Retrum (6-4, 195, Sr.) caught 55 passes for 889 yards and 11 touchdowns to earn first-team recognition at wide receiver. He, too, was a first-team All-CNC selection.

Cody was selected as an inside linebacker and running back. The 6-0, 200-pound senior led the team with 41 tackles, while rushing for 759 yards and 11 TDs, both team-highs.

O’Donnell, a 6-5, 200-pound senior, was chosen as a defensive end as well as a tight end. On defense, O’Donnell had three TFLs while on offense, he caught 12 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Cody and O’Donnell were first-team CNC.

