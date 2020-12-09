Lights map brings cheer to city

The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and Trinity Lutheran Church have created an online Christmas lights map of Lake Mills.
Those who would like to add their home or business can do so here: https://forms.gle/jUECPtNx1RDpGAea8. The map can be found here: https://tinyurl.com/lmlightsmap.
Vote for the best light display in the neighborhood by texting the number 580-200-3652. Text the number of your choice for the best home, text the letter of your choice for the best business, text CG (Clark Griswold) and the number or letter for the display with the most lights. The prizes are Best Business: $50 Chamber bucks, Best Home: $50 Chamber bucks and Clark Griswold (Most Lights) $50 Chamber bucks. Winners will also receive a decorative ornament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.