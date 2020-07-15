Our Founding Fathers, in all of their wisdom, for all of their love of democratic ideals, were nevertheless always fearful of populace rule.
They knew how popular opinion, whether it be whipped into a frenzy by demagoguery or something even uglier like mob rule, was something equally as abhorrent as a country held hostage to a tyrannical king.
They built in safeguards so that reasonable leaders could act as a buffer from this passion, to make wise, well-thought-out decisions and not do so in the heat of the moment or because the crowd or popular opinion at the moment demanded it.
This is why America is actual a republic, not a democracy. This is one reason why judges have life terms. This is one reason why the president is chosen through the electoral college. This is one reason why states rights and first-amendment freedoms are built into the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. It sets up circuit breakers to restore rational thinking when the inevitable frenzies come up. It gives everyone time to breathe.
What happened in Lake Mills recently is a microcosm for the nation of what happens when people take Facebook, Twitter and other social-media as news.
Instead of meaningful discussion and a deeper understanding of such important topics as racism, suddenly there is a firestorm of inflamed passion based on misinformation, distortion, name calling and just about every other dishonorable trait you can imagine.
Following a 50 Miles More march that wound it’s way from the Milwaukee area to Madison in an attempt to get more attention for Black and LBGTQ concerns, a car accident the next day in Lake Mills involving one of the protest leaders went badly wrong when one of the women involved misused the incident as a means to incite unrest on social media.
According to police and police dash-cam videos, the woman, a march organizer, drove into a passing car, and then turned to social media to say that she was being attacked by racists in Lake Mills and urged a crowd to come join her in defending herself and racial justice.
She had just finished a multi-day walk through largely unpopulated areas on some of the hottest days of the summer with a group of kids, and was undoubtedly frustrated that, through all this effort, not enough attention was gleaned for this important topic at a time when this discussion had reached a zenith across an already troubled nation.
Whatever her motivation, her attempts to incite a racial firestorm did not do anything other than fan the flames of hostility in the white community. Injustice, whether it be systemisc racism, or outrage over false accusation is ugly no matter what side of the fence you are on. As our mothers always told us, two wrongs don’t make a right.
Through it all, there has been a single voice of reason in all this, a level head who has tried his best to get people to see past the emotion and look beyond the hyperbole, and at the issue that gets trampled in these populist stampedes.
Police Chief Mick Selck has served as an unofficial mediator to both sides in this. He has been outspoken in his condemnation of people presuming that information on social-media is factual. Quite often it is not, but people treat it like it is true, and then the emotion-driven Facebook magnifies the intensity of the passions behind these posts. It’s the fatal flaw of all social media: React first, think later. Clicking is easy. Reason and understanding takes work.
“Regardless of how our community moves forward, I have hope,” Selck said. “It occurred to me none of the people involved in this will stand for racial disparity. All parties were passionate about ensuring equality and not wanting racism in our community.”
Amen.
This is why our Founding Fathers were skeptical about ruling by the masses. We can move forward and make progress when the heat of the moment is not forcing us all to overreact, and turn reasonable citizens into brutes.
— Watertown Daily Times
