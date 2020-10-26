Early voting is off to a strong start in Lake Mills. Starting last week, Americans had the option to skip the line on election day and vote early and many Lake Mills residents did just that.
Lake Mills City Clerk Melissa Quest reports as of the end of the day Friday, Oct. 23, 2,050 absentee ballots were issued and returned to the clerk’s office. Mail in absentee ballots issued and returned, totaled 1,614 and a total of 436 in-person absentee ballots were issued and returned. The city is still waiting to receive 397 outstanding absentee ballots. There are 4,128 registered voters in the City of Lake Mills.
Robin Untz, Town of Lake Mills clerk, said she’s issued 818 total absentee ballots with 58 voting early in-person and 583 absentee ballots having been returned by mail. There are still 177 outstanding ballots not returned. In the Town of Lake Mills there are 1,584 registered voters.
“I just picked out a stack from the drop box to enter into the system,” Untz said Monday, indicating there would be ballots added to the total Monday.
The city of Lake Mills is offering in-person absentee voting at the clerk’s office, 200D Water St., on the second floor from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Oct. 30. No in-person absentee voting can occur the day before the election.
Those living in an area township can vote in-person absentee by contacting the town clerk for an appointment.
The deadline to mail an absentee ballot is 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29.
More than 75,000 people in Wisconsin cast ballots on the first day of early in-person voting Tuesday, Oct. 20, the state elections commission reported.
Mail-in absentee voting has been available since September and more than one million people have returned their ballots that way.
Wisconsin has seen many campaign visits during this election season from both parties in the presidential race, with President Donald Trump making another return trip last weekend, this time to Waukesha. Democratic challenger Joe Biden has come to Wisconsin twice.
The campaigns of Trump and Biden have been calling on their supporters to vote early in Wisconsin, which Trump won by fewer than 23,000 votes four years ago and where this year’s race is expected to be close again.
Wisconsin, like many states, is not allowed to count absentee ballots until Nov. 3, which means the results could be delayed.
For questions about absentee voting or in-person absentee voting call in the City of Lake Mills Melissa Quest, 920-648-2344; in the Town of Lake Mills Robin Untz, 920-648-5867; Town of Waterloo Cindy Schroeder 920-648-3230; in the Town of Aztalan Megan Dunneisen 920-728-3572.
