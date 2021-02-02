Brian Benisch is the registered write-in candidate for the chairperson position on the Lake Mills Town Board. The election is April 6.
Benisch and his wife Terry moved to Lake Mills 5 years ago from Sun Prairie and is the owner of Dog Guard Out of Sight Fencing in Lake Mills with his wife for the last 16 years. Their son Jeff also works full time with the business.
“We chose Lake Mills as the community we wanted to live in, run our business from and retire in because of the small-town friendliness, security and charm we found here,” he said. “We are proud to be a family run business that has grown to be the second largest dealership in the country.”
His statement of candidacy is as follows:
“Giving back to the community has always been one of my personal values. I have served on the board of the Sun Prairie VFW Post 9362, served as a coach and board member for Sun Prairie Youth Hockey, founded the Watch Dogs program in the Sun Prairie Schools, and served as a volunteer with many other organizations.
Since moving to Lake Mills, I have been an active member of the Lake Mills Rotary Club, serving three terms as treasurer on the Board of Directors. Shortly after moving to Lake Mills I was diagnosed with cancer, which has limited my ability to be as active in the community as I would have liked to be. I am now cancer free and hope to serve as the Town of Lake Mills chairman. I truly love this community and the people who live here. I love talking with people, hearing what they have to say and working to make the community we share an even better place.”
Other board members seats that are up for election are: Dave Schroeder, supervisor I; James Heinz, supervisor II; Robin Untz, clerk and Sharon Guenterberg, treasurer. All are incumbents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.