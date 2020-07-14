To enhance safety for all travelers, the Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aircraft and ground-based officers to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws in Dane, Jefferson and Marquette counties. Aerial enforcement missions are planned for: Wednesday, July 15 along I-39/90 in Dane County; Thursday, July 16 along I-94 in Jefferson County and Friday, July 24 along I-39 in Marquette County
Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds specifically designated to support traffic law enforcement. The State Patrol analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement initiatives.
“We often announce these enforcement efforts to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists,” said State Patrol Captain Jason Zeeh. If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.
State Patrol aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop. A WisDOT YouTube video highlights the role of the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit.
