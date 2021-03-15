Last week the Lake Mills Board of Education confirmed Tasha Naylor as the new director of business services for the Lake Mills Area School District.
Naylor has worked for the district since the fall of 2016 as a secretary at Lake Mills Middle School and has been a bookkeeper in the district office for the past two years.
"I couldn't be more excited for this new role and am looking forward to dedicating myself to serving the students, staff and community of Lake Mills," Naylor said.
Her past experiences include being a senior staffing specialist and supervisor at Manpower Group, purchasing assistant for Tyco Healthcare, and an executive team leader at the Target Corporation.
"My professional knowledge includes purchasing, payroll, human resources development, and account management," she said.
She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration through UW-Oshkosh and completed her master's degree in School Business Management through UW-Whitewater in December of 2020.
Naylor has lived in Lake Mills since 2016 with her husband Joe and children Morgan, sixth grade and James, fourth grade.
Dr. Tonya Olson said, "Ms. Naylor completed her internship for her master's degree in School Business Management under the supervision of Wendy Brockert. During this time, we were able to witness Tasha’s decision-making strategies along with her leadership and communication skills. She continually demonstrated her commitment to the success of the school district. Tasha will begin her duties on July 1."
