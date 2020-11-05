Veterans Day 2020 will look different than any before it. This year when we honor veterans we will do so on our own, without the pomp and circumstance.
Normally, the schools in Lake Mills would each hold a veteran’s day ceremony, this year due to COVID-19, this isn’t possible, but make no mistake we will still honor our veterans.
Take a look at this week’s addition, it includes our annual “We Shall Not Forget” publication. Six local veterans are featured in this year’s magazine. Writing these stories is no small task. It’s difficult to track down veterans, interview them and put together these stories, but it’s very rewarding work. If you know someone we should interview, contact Sarah Weihert at leadereditor@hngnews.com or by calling 920-648-2334. We are already working on next year’s publication and would love to include veterans who are near and dear to our readers.
Due to COVID doing these intereviews has been a little more challenging, but we are hopeful things will get better, in the mean time we will persist.
From all of us here at the Leader, veterans, thank you for your service.
