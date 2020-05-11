The start of the 2020 Home Talent League season once again has been pushed back to July.
Originally slated to begin the weekend of June 7, the HTL Executive Board is postponing the start of the season to July 4, according to a news release to its 44 teams on May 7.
The purpose of choosing July 4 as a start day is Independence Day: “The day to celebrate America with America’s pastime.”
In April, the HTL Executive Board announced it would push the start date back to the first Sunday in June due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After the start of the season was postponed to June 7, the four sections of the league put together tentative seasons, including the Lake Mills Grays who play in the Southeast Section.
As of last May 7, teams had not yet put together a tentative schedule to account for a July 4 start date. The HTL stated that the league’s start date would be contingent on local ordinances regarding the COVIC-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.