4/24/20
Protective Custody E. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS E. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS College Street
4/25/20
Warning No Break Lights N Main Street
Sick animal Fremont Street
Written Warning Left of Center, Truman Narcotics Hwy 89/ Oasis Lane
Citation Failure to Stop at Stop Sign Franklin Street/Mulberry Street
911 Hang Up Tower Street
Welfare Check Mulberry Street
4/26/20
Mutual Aid - Watertown PD Water Street
4/27/20
Parking Ticket N. Main Street
All other complaints/landlord tenant dispute E. Tyranena Park Road
4/28/20
EMS Assist, Citation -Possession drug paraphernalia Lakeshore Drive
