Thundercat Sports Academy will be hosting a wood bat collegiate league this summer open to college students. Lake Mills, Lakeside, Johnson Creek and Fall River will have teams. Incoming 2021 committed freshman are eligible to play.
The league will consist of a 40-game season including playoffs. The season will be June 5-July 25. There will be stats and standings along with league award winners and an all-star game to be determined.
There will be onsite PT's from Optimal Physical Therapy of Lake Mills during games and athletic trainers. A strength and conditioning coach will also be available.
Players will have unlimited use at Thundercat Sports Academy, a 15,000 square foot facility with a full weight room, green space and cages. Players can expect full uniforms provided, coaching, access to training facilities and host families if necessary.
The summer schedule will be finalized soon. For more information go to www.dairylandcollegiateleague.com or players looking to participate, should email charlesleedavis23@gmail.com or call 920-728-3935.
