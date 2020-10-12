Dear Editor,
I once asked Scott Fitzgerald to justify gerrymandering at a town hall meeting. He responded by saying he would expect Democrats to do the same if they had the power. Power is all that matters. If your readers want less partisanship in Washington, they should vote for Tom Palzewicz.
Jeff Amundson
Lake Mills
