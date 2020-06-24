Zach Roberts graduated a semester early from Lake Mills High School to join the United States Marine Band in January of 2007. By Feb. 4, 2007 he was on his way to boot camp in San Diego, California.
“It’s the last time you are going to see anyone for months,” said Roberts, a former percussionist in the band. “The first time being away from home.”
“When we arrived in San Diego, it got real to me,” but he said the experience of boot camp wasn’t that bad until homesickness set in.
Roberts remembers writing letters after lights out.
“I think the Marine Corps is still the only branch of service when you are going through boot camp you have zero access to your phone.”
He graduated from boot camp in May 2007 and came home to take part in his graduation ceremony.
Roberts and his friends had planned on joining the Marines since they were in middle school, but it wasn’t until he was talking to a recruiter that he found out about the Marine Corps Band.
“I wanted to be either a sniper or a pilot.”
He found out he has red-green color deficient, so he couldn’t do either job. The recruiter asked him what else he was good at.
“I said, I can play the drums,” Roberts said. “He said, I should audition for the band.”
Being in the band is one of the Marine Corps best kept secrets, he said.
“Once you audition for that and you make it you are guaranteed that spot.”
At the time Roberts was in the band there were 12 in the world, now there are 10 Marine Corps Bands, each one consisting of about 50 members.
Roberts went back to California for Marine Combat Training after graduation for a month and then went to Little Creek, Virginia, where he was for six months at the Armed Forces School of Music.
“You learn about music and it’s basically a crash course, an associate degree in six months in music.”
He spent his days practicing playing the drums and learning the music of the band.
“You are constantly on your instrument, practicing for hours on end.”
After learning the basics, he went to San Diego, where he was stationed with Marine Band San Diego for the next three years.
“That’s where life picked back up. All the training is done and it’s kind of like a normal job.”
A normal day consisted of waking up at 5 a.m., being at the band hall by 7 a.m., doing ceremonies and performances.
“When liberty call sounds you are done for the day.”
He spent a lot of time exploring San Diego, when he wasn’t working, leaving the base and seeing the sites.
“You are living in San Diego, California, why would you want to stay in your barracks room after you are done with work? I want to go see things.”
He spent time in Los Angeles or downtown San Diego, where he made a good group of friends he still talks to even though he’s living back in Lake Mills.
“There are tons of stuff to do and the beach was a big hit.”
At an event the Marine Band did, the Scottish Highland Games, Roberts met some members of the Scotts Guard and Louise Linton, a Scottish actress. Linton is the wife of Steven Mnuchin, the United States Secretary of the Treasury.
“She coached and helped me start the beginning of an acting career after I got out of the military.”
He was also a DJ on the weekends, was going to school and took acting classes.
“I had some successes and failures. I did some paid extra work.”
He ended up with two Screen Actors Guild vouchers.
“You need three of them to get your SAG card to get in the guild.”
He left the military in January 2011 and in the fall, he did his first paid extra gig as an actor.
“That movie ended up going to theaters, which I was shocked about, so when I moved back home in 2013 it came out here in theaters and I was able to watch a movie I was in at the Johnson Creek theater.”
He also did work for the video game “Call of Duty: Ghosts.”
“You get in this suit, and you kind of look like a Christmas tree, and you run around, and they track you with all these lasers to bring a character to life on a screen.”
In 2013 he flew back out to California for a weekend to help a friend, who is a Marine Corps veteran, film a movie about his life.
“He did a couple tours in Afghanistan and he got pretty close to this little girl over there who would come up to him and ask for food,” Roberts said.
The Taliban found out and killed her family by blowing up her house. Roberts’ friend tried to adopt the girl, but it didn’t end up working out.
“He made a short film about it and I flew out there to help him,” he said. “The Marine Corps is something I hold near and dear to my heart and if someone wants or needs something from me I will go and do it. I don’t care how far I have to go or how much money I need to spend I will go and do it.”
They shot the movie on the same set where the movie “Iron Man 3” was shot.
The movie was Roberts’ friend’s perspective of what was happening in Afghanistan during the time he was there.
“To see that come to life and get a new perspective about what was going on over there at that time was really eye opening for me.”
Roberts, who was attending Edgewood College, switched his major from nursing to surgical technology. He graduated in 2016.
“I left the acting thing behind after that. It was fun to do all that stuff, but to get to where the big-name actors are you have to know somebody. You have to have money to make money and the Hollywood industry is very toxic.”
Roberts said the bad things one sees on TV going on in Hollywood are really happening.
“All the stuff in the media about Harvey Weinstein and things like that, the bad part is it’s true.”
He started his job as a surgical tech at UW-Hospital on the Peripheral Vascular Liver Transplant team. He worked there for two years before moving on to the VA Hospital.
“It is a truly eye-opening and amazing job to do, to help people and see them when they are at their worst,” he said. “And to see human anatomy for what it is that is crazy. We are all the same with some minor differences.”
After having some struggles with the administration in the hospital setting and the difficulty of working with some doctors, Roberts decided to pursue a career in law enforcement. He quit his job at the VA Hospital in August and started the law enforcement academy later that month, graduating in December.
“I was hired with Jefferson County as a deputy.”
Roberts has been back on the Lake Mills Fire Department for the last year. He was first on it in 2014, before he moved to Madison for his job. He is also an EMT.
“It’s been an interesting life so far,” he said. “I was born to serve. In eighth grade, my friends and I said, ‘we’re going to the Marine Corps.”
Four of the five friends did join.
“The desire to serve, serve your country, serve people, it’s always been there ever since then.”
He never thought he would do acting or healthcare.
“I just started doing it,” he said. “You can do anything you put your mind to you just have to do it.”
Roberts says he’s excited to come back to an organization that has the same brother and sisterhood as the military did.
“It’s going to be like being back home, being in the military in a way.”
