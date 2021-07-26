Overnight on July 22 more cars were rummaged through in the city of Lake Mills.
The vehicles were located in the area of Reed and Pope streets. Police were alerted to the area when an area citizen heard a car alarm activated.
Lake Mills Police reported officers responded to the area and found a white Cadillac Escalade leaving the area. The stolen vehicle from Beloit ended up in pursuit with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department involving high speeds. Eventually the pursuit was discontinued.
This is the third time Lake Mills has been targeted in recent weeks with similar thefts occurring in nearby communities. In those instances suspects entered people's homes to get car keys using garage door openers in cars parked outside.
Police are encouraging people to lock their vehicles and homes and not to leave valuables in vehicles.
Anyone who sees something suspicious should contact the Lake Mills Police Department.