3/11/2021

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office CTH V

Warning Failure to Obey Sign, Operating W/ Blue Lights,K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Non Red Brake Light N. Main Street/Grant Street

Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

15-Day Correction Transfer Title, Insurance,K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

3/12/2021

15-day Correction Display Unauthorized Plates E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Parking Citation #3989, Park on Private Property without Consent Elm Street

Disorderly Conduct, Trespass Notice W Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Accident E. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Unsafe Backing American Way/Industrial Drive

Mutual Aid Jefferson Police Department S. Main Street

Warning Fail to Display Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street

3/13/2021

Operate motor vehicle without owner’s consent, bail jumping (felony) x2, Possession drug paraphernalia, Citation Operating while suspended W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Assist EMS N. Main Street

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

911 Open Line Water Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive

Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/Owen Street

15 Day Correction Operating After Suspension, Warning Speeding, Illegible License Plates E. Lake Street/Grove Street

Warning Speeding Hwy B/Hwy V (West)

Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road

911 Hang up Mulberry Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Walgreens/Oasis Lane

3/14/2021

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office CTH V

Citation Operate After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/Birch

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, K9 Truman Narcotics Ixonia

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Fail To Obey Stop Sign Madison Street/Margarette Street

Warrant Arrest, Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Prescription without Prescription W. Grant Street

Citation: Operate after suspension, Fail to display plates, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/Birch

3/15/2021

Warning Defective Brake light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Warning Contributing to Truancy E. Pine Street

Citation Contributing to Truancy E. Pine Street

911 Hang up E. Madison Street

Check Welfare W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding, Defective High Mounted Brake Lamp S. Main Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office CTH V

Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Alarm Fremont Street

3/16/2021

Warning Defective Brake Lamp, No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Warning Speeding Cty Tk V/Topeka Dr

Warning Speeding, Defective Brake light N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Check welfare Fremont Street

3/17/2021

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes

Fingerprints Water Street

Theft W. Tyranena Park Road

