3/11/2021
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office CTH V
Warning Failure to Obey Sign, Operating W/ Blue Lights,K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Non Red Brake Light N. Main Street/Grant Street
Warning Improper Registration of Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
15-Day Correction Transfer Title, Insurance,K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
3/12/2021
15-day Correction Display Unauthorized Plates E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Parking Citation #3989, Park on Private Property without Consent Elm Street
Disorderly Conduct, Trespass Notice W Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Accident E. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Unsafe Backing American Way/Industrial Drive
Mutual Aid Jefferson Police Department S. Main Street
Warning Fail to Display Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/Oak Street
3/13/2021
Operate motor vehicle without owner’s consent, bail jumping (felony) x2, Possession drug paraphernalia, Citation Operating while suspended W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Assist EMS N. Main Street
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
911 Open Line Water Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/Enterprise Drive
Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Warning Fail to Display License Plate CTHV/Owen Street
15 Day Correction Operating After Suspension, Warning Speeding, Illegible License Plates E. Lake Street/Grove Street
Warning Speeding Hwy B/Hwy V (West)
Citation Operating After Suspension W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main Street/E. Tyranena Park Road
911 Hang up Mulberry Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Walgreens/Oasis Lane
3/14/2021
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office CTH V
Citation Operate After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/Birch
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, K9 Truman Narcotics Ixonia
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration, Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Fail To Obey Stop Sign Madison Street/Margarette Street
Warrant Arrest, Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Prescription without Prescription W. Grant Street
Citation: Operate after suspension, Fail to display plates, K9 Truman Narcotics CTHV/Birch
3/15/2021
Warning Defective Brake light S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Warning Contributing to Truancy E. Pine Street
Citation Contributing to Truancy E. Pine Street
911 Hang up E. Madison Street
Check Welfare W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding, Defective High Mounted Brake Lamp S. Main Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff's Office CTH V
Warning No Proof of Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Alarm Fremont Street
3/16/2021
Warning Defective Brake Lamp, No Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Warning Speeding Cty Tk V/Topeka Dr
Warning Speeding, Defective Brake light N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Check welfare Fremont Street
3/17/2021
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Keyes
Fingerprints Water Street
Theft W. Tyranena Park Road
