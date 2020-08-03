Dear Editor,
After decades spent farming, I am used to the political games in Washington. That is especially true when it comes to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is not always looking out for those of us in middle America.
For years, the EPA has been handing out secret biofuel waivers intended to support small refineries in financial straits. However, major oil companies including Exxon and Chevron backdoor this program via their own “small” refineries to expand fossil fuel production. The result is the destruction of over 4 billion gallons of ethanol demand, all at the expense of farmers and producer plants in states like ours.
To make it worse, the agency is now considering at least 58 additional waiver requests, dating back to 2011, that would open the door to future waiver protection destroying billions more in future ethanol demand. Wisconsin is the nation’s eighth-largest producer of biofuels – employing nearly 30,000 people and keeping our rural communities moving. Biofuels burn cleaner than gas, reducing carbon emissions, diversifying our energy economy, and producing a host of food and chemical byproducts, adding to their economic value.
When the EPA plays politics with biofuels, it negatively impacts each of us. We only succeed when our local economies are productive. Bureaucrats at the EPA have repeatedly undermined the administration’s promises, and as regional production plants close, we are paying the price. We ask the president to maintain his promise to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard as set by Congress. Rural economies across the country are counting on it.
Rick Mindermann
Sullivan
