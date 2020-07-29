Dear Editor,

Robin Vos. our assembly “leader” and popcorn entrepreneur raided the Paycheck Protection Plan to support and enhance his personal business, as did most Republican business owners. Schools who get vouchers from taxpayers did the same thing, most of which are religious and get generous tax breaks to begin with.

I have no problems with the PPP plan as we live in extraordinary times, but it is a transfer of wealth to people who pay little if any in taxes. Socialism anyone?

Dr Robert Mertz

Lake Mills

