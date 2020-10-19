Dear Editor,
Join me in re-electing Barbara Dittrich as Assembly District 38 Representative. Her public engagement, experience, and credentials earn her re-election.
Every life matters. Barb works for mental health, student safety and healthy connections. As a mother, Barb has first-hand experience with extraordinarily expensive chronic illness. She co-sponsored legislation confronting pharmacy benefit managers, expanding telehealth, and supporting physician assistants, all focused on containing health care cost while improving health outcomes.
Barb’s background includes work in the investment industry and founding a charitable non-profit serving parents of children with disabilities and chronic illnesses. Barb understands the difference between investment and spending.
As Chairman of the Speaker’s Task Force on Adoption, Barb confronts system complexities that delay adoption. As Vice-Chairman of the Committee on Workforce Development, Barb authored Act 171 expanding youth apprenticeships. During COVID-19, Barb has championed workers and urged solutions to the backlog of unpaid unemployment claims.
Barb was named 2019 National Foundation for Women Legislators Woman of Excellence. Her endorsements reflect Wisconsin values, people, and economy. Vote Dittrich for strong families, vibrant workforce, and safe communities.
Check out Barb’s legislative page and her election website; check out her opponent’s website. Who do you want representing you?
Pamela A. Lazaris
Lake Mills
