Dear Editor,
When the Keep COVID Out Community Coalition was formed last fall, we asked the community to commit to the Three Ws: Watch your Distance, Wash your Hands, and Wear a Face Covering. We received amazing support from numerous businesses and organizations who supported that commitment to keep our community safe, our businesses thriving, and our schools open for in-person learning. There were some businesses and organizations who chose not to join the Coalition and we respected their right to make that choice.
With the lifting of the mask mandate in Wisconsin, individuals, organizations and businesses have a new choice to make. As an individual, you may choose whether or not to wear a mask in public. An organization can opt to require mask-wearing in their meetings or events. Likewise, business owners have the right to require customers to wear masks in their businesses.
If a business requires mask wearing and you do not wish to wear a mask, please respect the legal right of the business owner to do so. You are free to choose another business to frequent. None of us have the right to disrespect private business owners and their employees.
Wisconsin now leads the nation in vaccine distribution. Yet in the past two weeks we have experienced a 22% increase in COVID-19 infections. Everyone is tired of wearing masks, but we are still months away from the finish line. By following the Three W’s, we can hasten the day when none of us will need to wear masks to safeguard the health of others.
Sandy Whisler, coordinator
Lake Mills
