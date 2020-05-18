5/7/20
Death Investigation E. Lake Street
Fraud/Theft Scam E. Tyranena Park Road
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
All other Criminal Damage to Property E. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Operating Left of Center N. Main Street
911 Hang Up Lake Shore Drive
5/9/20
Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane
Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Written Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
5/10/20
Citation Operating While Under the Influence 1st, Operating with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration, Operating While Suspended 1st E. Lake Street/ Main Street
Mutual Aid-Jefferson County CTH A
5/11/20
Warning Failure to Obey Sign S. Main Street & Lake Park Place
Mutual Aid-Jefferson County I94 253 EB
Theft E. Madison Street
Citation Speeding Hwy B/Hwy V West
Warning Speeding Hwy V West/ Birch Street
5/12/20
Warning Disorderly Conduct Water Street
Citation Operating After Revocation Lake Street/Madison Street
All other - Homeless W. Tyranena Park Road
5/13/20
All Other Check Welfare, Possession of THC, Possession of Marijuana, K9 Truman Narcotics Tamarack Drive
Check Welfare Possession Of THC, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Upper Tyranena Park
Damage to Vehicle Ridgeview Lane
