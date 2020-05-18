5/7/20

Death Investigation E. Lake Street

Fraud/Theft Scam E. Tyranena Park Road

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

All other Criminal Damage to Property E. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Operating Left of Center N. Main Street

911 Hang Up Lake Shore Drive

5/9/20

Warning Speeding E. Lake Park Place/Lilac Lane

Citation Operating Without a Valid License, Possession of Paraphernalia, Written Warning Speeding Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

5/10/20

Citation Operating While Under the Influence 1st, Operating with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration, Operating While Suspended 1st E. Lake Street/ Main Street

Mutual Aid-Jefferson County CTH A

5/11/20

Warning Failure to Obey Sign S. Main Street & Lake Park Place

Mutual Aid-Jefferson County I94 253 EB

Theft E. Madison Street

Citation Speeding Hwy B/Hwy V West

Warning Speeding Hwy V West/ Birch Street

5/12/20

Warning Disorderly Conduct Water Street

Citation Operating After Revocation Lake Street/Madison Street

All other - Homeless W. Tyranena Park Road

5/13/20

All Other Check Welfare, Possession of THC, Possession of Marijuana, K9 Truman Narcotics Tamarack Drive

Check Welfare Possession Of THC, Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia Upper Tyranena Park

Damage to Vehicle Ridgeview Lane

