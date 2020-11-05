Leslie Michel
The late Leslie Michel, a Lake Mills native, was stationed at Wheeler Field, Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941. Michel, who recalled his experience of the bombing for the Leader in 1941, might not have been able to tell his story if he had gone to breakfast that day with his buddies. Early on Dec. 7, Cpl. Michel left his tent to stroll to a nearby airplane hangar, upon his return his friends had already returned from breakfast after not waiting for him. Michel left for breakfast and while he was gone the machine gunning of their tents started.
As Michel left the mess hall the Japanese had arrived. He told the Leader at first, he thought it was usual maneuver practice, until two bombs exploded within 75 feet.
“I didn’t go to the tent because I figured it was in the hangar line and might be dangerous,” he said.
Michel hurried down the roadway and found a mud hole filled with water after a recent rain. He laid down to find a little protection.
“We literally played hide-and-go-seek with the bullets as some bullets whizzed past within two feet.”
Back at his tent, the Japanese flew low over them machine gunning and killing Pvt. Gordon Mitchell, Pvt. Robert Schott and Pvt. Jioureaux.
Mitchell had been in training with Michel at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri and traveled to Hawaii with him.
“The attack surely came quickly, and it took everyone by surprise. Of Course, many knew it was the Japanese when they saw the insignia of the sun on the airplane wings. I too supposed it was the Japs, but there was little time to figure it all out as the planes swooped down from the skies. Flying low, they machine-gunned soldiers who were running for safety.”
Another Lake Mills man, Harvey Jenks, was also stationed at Wheeler Field and escaped injury during the attack.
After bombing Wheeler Field, the Japanese continued to Hickam Field and on their return to the airplane carriers at sea, they machine-gunned and dropped bombs on Wheeler Field.
After hiding in the mud hole Michel traveled further down the road to hide in a munition building.
Michel was the first Lake Mills man to return to the city and give a first-hand account of the events that happened at Pearl Harbor.
Michel is the son of the late Henry and Amanda Michel and married the late Magdalene Dettmann in 1950.
He joined the Army in 1940 and retired in 1945 as a major. He later became a liaison pilot and flew over South Africa to Italy. He was shot down over Italy and injured but saved a spotter’s life. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Silver Star. When he died in 2015 at the age of 93, he was one of the last survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack.
Michel operated a jewelry store in town for a short time after the war and then worked for the Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Department until his retirement in 1982.
Alvin Zade
The late Alvin Zade, a lifelong Lake Mills resident, told the Leader about the 51 days spent in a foxhole on a Pacific Island, when he returned to the city with his honorable discharge from the Army in 1943.
“Of course, there is constant noise day and night—bombs exploding and artillery racket. They don’t call it shell-shocked any more. They call it battle fatigue,” Pvt. Zade explained. “I have seen many younger soldiers as well as the older ones give in under the strain.”
He said moral wasn’t a big problem while in the foxhole.
“Wherever there is youth, there is good sportsmanship there is a healthy outlook and I must say the men of our unit were at all times ready to make the best of it all.”
“We hear little complaining at the front he doesn’t care to go back with enthusiasm. He knows too well what it’s like. Besides being in constant danger from snipers and enemy bombs our own defense artillery keeps on going day and night and that adds to the confusion.”
One of the toughest issues to overcome was the scarcity of water, Zade said. He said the food was OK and there was a real effort to get food to soldiers.
His first overseas location was at New Zealand and the New Caledonia. He experienced his first enemy action while being transferred to Guadalcanal, as Japanese bombers attacked the ship.
“We were most frightened then. The first time a soldier sees action is the time he is most panicky. After that it gets to be a matter of routine.”
He was later sent to Russel Island and then Renodova and then New Georgia, where he spent his 51 days in the foxhole.
After 51 days Zade succumbed to malaria and reported to the field doctor. He was hospitalized for 23 days and eventually was returned to the United States.
Before he joined the service, he worked at the Lake Mills Shoe Factory and continued his employment there for many years before working as a custodian for the Lake Mills public schools until his retirement in 1971. He was a member of the Lake Mills American Legion Post and St. Paul Lutheran Church. He died Feb. 3, 1978 at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Madison.
He was the son of the late William Zade and the late Emilie Heller Zade. He married the late Dorothy (Lonsdale) Zade in 1952.
Paul Renz
The late Paul Renz, enlisted in the Marines Sept. 20, 1938 and spent three years in a Japanese prison camp. After his training in San Diego, Renz was sent to the Philippines and Guam and then for two years was stationed in Shanghai, China before going back to the Philippines early in the war. When Manila Bay fell to the Japanese he was reported by the War Department as missing in May 1942. His parents were later informed he was a prisoner of war. He was kept at the Tokyo Section Camp #3 - Hiraoka, Nagano Tokyo Bay area.
The word of his liberation was received by telegram to his parents.
“Pleased to inform you of the liberation from Japanese custody of your son, Pfc. Paul Joseph Renz U.S.M.C. He embarked on board an American ship on September 5, 1945. Further details will be furnished to you promptly when received.”
Renz was born on a 187-acre farm about four miles south of Lake Mills and finished eighth grade at Flanagan school. He worked at the Carnation milk plant at Jefferson before enlisting in the Marines.
A telegram to his mother reads, “Liberated by Americans. Feeling well, will be home soon. Love.”
Renz, an area resident all his life, received the bronze star and worked at APV Crepaco in Lake Mills. He died in 2002.
Renz’s sister Rose Renz Schroedl kept a scrapbook of newspaper clippings about her brother and his time in the Marines and the Wisconsin Veteran’s Museum has Renz uniform in their collection. The clippings include articles announcing Renz was captured, letters he sent while in camp, and eventual homecoming. There are also clippings about other Lake Mills and Jefferson, Wisconsin soldiers who were missing or killed in action. These articles all contain photographs of the soldiers. The collection also includes a letter from President Harry Truman welcoming Renz back to the United States.
