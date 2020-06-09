LMRD

LMRD Summer Programs status

This week would have been the start of many Lake Mills Recreation Department Summer Programs, and although they aren’t ready to jump into programming quite yet, the LMRD is working diligently to ensure its move forward in the safest way possible. The following is a list of summer programs and where they stand:

LMHS Youth Athletic Camps: postponed/re-evaluating

Little League – postponed/delayed scheduled

Pony Baseball (7th grade) – CANCELED

Teener Baseball (8th/9th grade) – postponed/delayed schedule

Softball – postponed/delayed schedule

T-ball & T-ball Skills – postponed/re-evaluating

Coach Pitch – postponed/re-evaluating

OCC archery league begins July 9

A 10-week Outdoor Archery League will begin on July 9 at the Oakland Conservation Club, located between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson on Highway A. The league is made up of two-person teams. Sign up is at the clubhouse after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.

Shooting will be available on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays.

For more information call 608-444-3885.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.