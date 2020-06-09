LMRD Summer Programs status
This week would have been the start of many Lake Mills Recreation Department Summer Programs, and although they aren’t ready to jump into programming quite yet, the LMRD is working diligently to ensure its move forward in the safest way possible. The following is a list of summer programs and where they stand:
LMHS Youth Athletic Camps: postponed/re-evaluating
Little League – postponed/delayed scheduled
Pony Baseball (7th grade) – CANCELED
Teener Baseball (8th/9th grade) – postponed/delayed schedule
Softball – postponed/delayed schedule
T-ball & T-ball Skills – postponed/re-evaluating
Coach Pitch – postponed/re-evaluating
OCC archery league begins July 9
A 10-week Outdoor Archery League will begin on July 9 at the Oakland Conservation Club, located between Cambridge and Fort Atkinson on Highway A. The league is made up of two-person teams. Sign up is at the clubhouse after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 9.
Shooting will be available on Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays.
For more information call 608-444-3885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.