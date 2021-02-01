Dear Editor,
Every day I pass a homemade sign on the building at highways B and S (appropriate placement by the way). It states, “Tough Guy Trump was a draft dodger. Semper Fi." I wonder if the poster of that sign knows that the election is over. I wonder if he also knows that Joe Biden was a draft dodger. Thanks for bringing up the subject so I could research it. During college, Biden received four student Vietnam War draft deferments and another in 1968 after graduating college and starting law school (where he graduated 76th out of 85). His last deferment was for asthma. In all Biden’s “tough guy” boasts have you ever heard him cough?
Like when he said of Trump in 2018, “If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.” Hard to do with an inhaler in one hand. The election was last year. Take down the tough guy sign, tough guy. You’re giving Jarheads a bad name.
Maureen Kennedy Boelter
Lake Mills
