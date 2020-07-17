Dear Editor,
In recent days several political BIDEN-PRESIDENT yard signs have been stolen from private property in Lake Mills. The residents who placed these signs did so to communicate a political message. Removing them is against the state law. “No person may deface, destroy or remove any legally placed election campaign sign…” The Lake Mills Police Department has been notified and is helping collect the stolen signs and identify perpetrators.
I appeal to everyone’s civility. If you have a candidate you like, put out their yard sign. Join their campaign committee. Write letters to the editor about why you support them. Stand up. And stop stealing your neighbor’s property.
Steve Bower
Lake Mills
