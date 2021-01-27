Dear Editor,
This pandemic is taking a terrible toll on students who aren’t in school. Teenage suicides are on the rise. Children living in poverty are not getting the food or medical attention they need. Kids are backsliding in academic standing and many of the most vulnerable students are just disengaging from any school outreach.
Don Pridemore knows the value of face-to-face learning and wants kids back in schools. As a member of the Wisconsin State Senate he will work to require schools across the state to conduct in-person learning. Don will also work to eliminate standardized testing, which discriminates against minority and lower income kids.
Both Don and his wife Tina are active members of school boards. They walk the walk. Don knows what it takes to make a great school produce good learners. Vote Don Pridemore on Feb.16 and then again on April 6 for a true conservative voice in the Wisconsin State Senate from the 13th District.
Jack Zimmermann
Jefferson
