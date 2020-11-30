Dear Editor,
Who was that un-masked man? Early in the pandemic the data wasn’t clear and there was concern about a scarcity of personal protective equipment for health care workers, so Dr. Fauci, the CDC, WHO, and others didn’t recommend masks for the public. But as the data came in, that changed and for over 6 months virtually all reputable health authorities have been recommending that people wear masks to prevent the spread of CoVid.
Wisconsin has managed to get into the headlines both for being a political battleground state but also as one of the worst hit COVID states. On Nov. 24, Wisconsin set another record, with 104 deaths in one day, at that time running a total of over 360,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths. Given the widespread Thanksgiving travel, experts expect the situation to remain critical and estimated that 40% of Wisconsin hospitals will face critical staffing shortages within weeks.
The election is over so going maskless is no longer a political statement. But it is a statement indicating the person is either unaware of the recommendations (hard to believe) or knows them but is unwilling to do something simple that saves lives and would hasten the opening up of the economy. Some business owners refuse to wear masks saying they won’t be told what to do, that it’s their right not to wear one or request their customers do. So, it’s also their right not to wash their hands after using the bathroom and then handling food? It’s their right not to pull over when an ambulance goes by with lights and sirens? It’s their right to drive by a stopped school bus with flashing red lights, let the students take “personal responsibility” for their safety? Personally, I can no longer patronize establishments that don’t think enough of my health to take the simple, cheap, and effective precaution of requiring masks. The Founders wrote of “Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness…” You will notice which one they put first.
Michael Nesemann
Lake Mills
