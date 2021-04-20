Drop the mask
Dear Editor,
Your piece, “Are they really keeping COVID out?” of April 15, was disappointing on several levels. First, it’s a free, half-page advertorial for CAPE, Citizen Advocates for Public Education. CAPE is a partisan group in Lake Mills which is spearheading the Keep COVID Out effort. CAPE’s original focus of keeping kids and teachers safe has expanded to pressuring local business and their customers to conform to the popular notion that the 3 W’s will stop COVID. I refute the efficacy of one of those W’s: wearing masks.
In March, 2020, Dr. Fauci said, “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask...wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.” He spoke the truth before politicians decided not to let a crisis go to waste.
Washing your hands is a good thing. But why not mandate wearing gloves since you put your hands on more things in local businesses than you put your nose or mouth on.
The CDC says wear a mask. They also said there was no human transmissions of the virus within China. They said stay 6 feet apart. Now it’s 3 feet. Why not 2’4”? So-called experts aren’t. Your own common sense is more reliable.
Your headline question was never answered because no one can. No one can prove that masks stop COVID. The most that can be proven is that masks trap some germs but not all.
Thank goodness for businesses like Glenn’s in Watertown with the front door sign that says what rational people know, “you’re an adult, make your own decision on wearing a mask.” And the Festival Foods in Fort that allows personal choice.
So wearing a mask is best at…getting others to wear a mask. When is the end date? Masking up is not taking us to any foreseeable finish line. It is simply a virtue signal that you are woke. You care. You will conform.
In your opening sentence you state, “It’s been a year of fear, uncertainty and anxiety and frankly, it’s exhausting, but we can’t let up now.” In other words, bring on more fear, more anxiety and more exhaustion…wear your mask. Stay scared! Telling us to suck it up is the final insult. It is not “almost normal” to wear underwear on your face.
Maureen Boelter
Lake Mills
