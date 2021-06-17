6/3/2021
Eluding Officer Hwy V/MulberryStreet
Disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property E. Pine Street
Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Battery and Disorderly Conduct E. Lake Street
Criminal Complaint: Theft, Misuse Use of Credit Cards x5 N. Main Street
Battery x3 and Disorderly Conduct E. Lake Street
Mutual Aid Fort Atkinson PD Pope Street
Written Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/Lake Street
Alarm Mulberry Street
6/4/2021
Written Warning: Unregistered Vehicle/Defective License Plate Lamps Hwy 89/Hwy V.
Written Warning: no proof of insurance / Defective License Plate Lamps Mulberry Street/Grant Street
Citation / Warning: Operating While Suspended/Defective License Plate Lamps Hwy V/Mulberry Street
Check Welfare Fremont Street
EMS Assist CP Avenue
Assist Fire Reed Street
Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Property Damage Accident Sandy Beach
roperty Damage Accident, Citation Improper Left Turn at Intersection CP Avenue/E. Lake Street
Check Welfare Fremont Street
6/5/2021
Warning — Defective License Plate Lamps S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning — Illegible Plates, Improperly Displayed Plate Tags, Defective License Plate Lamps, Failure to Provide proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Warning — Defective License Plate Lamps S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning — Defective License Plate Lamps/Failure to Provide proof of Insurance Lake Park Place/S. Main Street
Check Welfare Fremont Street
Found Property Sandy Beach
911 Open line Commons Park
Mutual Aid — Watertown PD Ray Street
Written warning — Handicapped Parking Veterans Lane
Written warning — Handicapped Parking Veterans Lane
Written warning — Handicapped Parking Veterans Lane
Written warning — Handicapped Parking Veterans Lane
Parking Citation: 4026 Sandy Beach x3
Suicidal Subject W. Prospect Street
Felony: Battery, Disorderly Conduct, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Enhancer Louise Street
6/6/2021
Written Warning Expired Registration Honeysuckle Lane/Autumn Crest Lane
Criminal Complaint: Operating While Under the Influence (2nd), Flee/Elude an Officer, Operating After Revocation (OWI) Felony Bail Jumping x2, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping x1, Felony Bail Jumping x2, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping x1 Citation: Improper Registration of Vehicle, Open Intoxicants in Vehicle, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written warning — Speed N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Written warning — Speed Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue
Found Property Hwy B & V West
Park Cit# 3570 Sandy Beach x24
Theft W. Tyranena Park Road
Child Custody Exchange N. Main Street
Mutual Aid: Property Damage Accident, Motor Vehicle Theft/Operate Motor Vehicle Without Consent, OWI (2nd) Sandy Beach Road
6/7/2021
Operate After Suspension CTHV/89
Park Cit# 3552 Sandy Beach x2
Vehicle Lock Out Kwik Trip
911 hang up Elm Street
6/8/2021
Found Property Bartel’s Beach
Found Property E. Lake Street
Found Property E. Lake Street
Written Warning Defective Brake Light E. Lake Street/E. Madison Street
6/9/2021
Written Warning: Defective Brake Light/Failure to Show Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Custody dispute S. Oak Street
EMS Assist S. Main Street
Citations operating while suspended and operating while revoked 100 block W. Tyranena Park Road
Found Property S. Main Street
Written Warning Defective Headlight, Improper Registration of Vehicle S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Written Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street
Written Warning Left of Center, Defective High Mounted Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive