6/3/2021

Eluding Officer Hwy V/MulberryStreet

Disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property E. Pine Street

Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Battery and Disorderly Conduct E. Lake Street

Criminal Complaint: Theft, Misuse Use of Credit Cards x5 N. Main Street

Battery x3 and Disorderly Conduct E. Lake Street

Mutual Aid Fort Atkinson PD Pope Street

Written Warning Defective Brake Light N. Main Street/Lake Street

Alarm Mulberry Street

6/4/2021

Written Warning: Unregistered Vehicle/Defective License Plate Lamps Hwy 89/Hwy V.

Written Warning: no proof of insurance / Defective License Plate Lamps Mulberry Street/Grant Street

Citation / Warning: Operating While Suspended/Defective License Plate Lamps Hwy V/Mulberry Street

Check Welfare Fremont Street

EMS Assist CP Avenue

Assist Fire Reed Street

Warning — Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Property Damage Accident Sandy Beach

roperty Damage Accident, Citation Improper Left Turn at Intersection CP Avenue/E. Lake Street

Check Welfare Fremont Street

6/5/2021

Warning — Defective License Plate Lamps S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning — Illegible Plates, Improperly Displayed Plate Tags, Defective License Plate Lamps, Failure to Provide proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Warning — Defective License Plate Lamps S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning — Defective License Plate Lamps/Failure to Provide proof of Insurance Lake Park Place/S. Main Street

Check Welfare Fremont Street

Found Property Sandy Beach

911 Open line Commons Park

Mutual Aid — Watertown PD Ray Street

Written warning — Handicapped Parking Veterans Lane

Written warning — Handicapped Parking Veterans Lane

Written warning — Handicapped Parking Veterans Lane

Written warning — Handicapped Parking Veterans Lane

Parking Citation: 4026 Sandy Beach x3

Suicidal Subject W. Prospect Street

Felony: Battery, Disorderly Conduct, False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Enhancer Louise Street

6/6/2021

Written Warning Expired Registration Honeysuckle Lane/Autumn Crest Lane

Criminal Complaint: Operating While Under the Influence (2nd), Flee/Elude an Officer, Operating After Revocation (OWI) Felony Bail Jumping x2, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping x1, Felony Bail Jumping x2, Misdemeanor Bail Jumping x1 Citation: Improper Registration of Vehicle, Open Intoxicants in Vehicle, Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written warning — Speed N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Written warning — Speed Mulberry Street/Prairie Avenue

Found Property Hwy B & V West

Park Cit# 3570 Sandy Beach x24

Theft W. Tyranena Park Road

Child Custody Exchange N. Main Street

Mutual Aid: Property Damage Accident, Motor Vehicle Theft/Operate Motor Vehicle Without Consent, OWI (2nd) Sandy Beach Road

6/7/2021

Operate After Suspension CTHV/89

Park Cit# 3552 Sandy Beach x2

Vehicle Lock Out Kwik Trip

911 hang up Elm Street

6/8/2021

Found Property Bartel’s Beach

Found Property E. Lake Street

Found Property E. Lake Street

Written Warning Defective Brake Light E. Lake Street/E. Madison Street

6/9/2021

Written Warning: Defective Brake Light/Failure to Show Proof of Insurance S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Custody dispute S. Oak Street

EMS Assist S. Main Street

Citations operating while suspended and operating while revoked 100 block W. Tyranena Park Road

Found Property S. Main Street

Written Warning Defective Headlight, Improper Registration of Vehicle S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Written Warning Defective Headlight E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Written Warning Speeding S. Main Street

Written Warning Left of Center, Defective High Mounted Brake Light E. Tyranena Park Road/Topeka Drive

