The Lake Mills Town Board met for the first time digitally over Zoom and approved a contract for buoy and pier placement services.
The $5,000 contract is for four years with an hourly rate of $75 for maintenance or repair services.
“The buoys are in abysmal shape,” said Hope Oostdik, town chairperson. “A four-year contract protects the town.”
“My suggestion would be when the buoys come in for the winter those repairs be done so they are not in shambles when it comes time to put them out,” said Dave Schroeder, supervisor.
The town discussed requests for proposal for a town attorney. A decision will be made June 9.
“We have a couple of proposals,” Oostdik said.
In other business the board:
— Approved renewal of insurance with the Horton Group.
— Discussed refinancing of the State Trust Fund loan for Airport Road.
— Approved the conditional use permit for Tim Esser for extensive onsite storage structure greater than 15 feet in height at W8129 Elm Point Rd. The total height will be 18 feet 11 inches.
— Approved appointments to Town commissions and boards.
