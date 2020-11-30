When I think about the Christmas season it’s filled with big and small memories, from singing in Christmas pageants at St. Paul Lutheran Church on Madison Street to setting up the Christmas tree when I lived on Margaret Street, and eating a sandwich from Subway after.
The holidays may look different this year, but we can all hang on to the big and small memories from Christmas past and look forward to new and better memories in the future. What ways will you make new memories this holiday season? Last weekend I, with help from my kids, put up a new Christmas tree. In the next few weeks I plan to make memories by baking cookies and cooking with my boys and getting excited about Santa coming.
The most enjoyable part about Christmas as an adult is watching my kids get excited about it. As soon as we put the tree up my six-year-old asked if Santa was coming that night. We may have to get the calendar out!
A lot has been cancelled this year, but there is so much that we can still be grateful for. Fresh air and long walks haven’t been cancelled, Christmas lights haven’t’ been cancelled, baking and drinking hot chocolate haven’t been cancelled and even Santa will make a stop in Lake Mills this weekend, socially distanced, of course.
Just take a moment this holiday season to be grateful and thankful for what we do have and not be sad about what we don’t.
Please enjoy this special showcase edition of the Lake Mills Leader and if you are compelled we would love to have you support our work here in Lake Mills with a subscription. See the gift subscription offer in this week’s paper. Have a safe and happy holiday season from all of us here at the Leader.
