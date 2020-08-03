Dear Editor,
As a registered nurse serving Waukesha and Jefferson Counties for over 25 years, I learned a life-changing lesson. We all bleed. At some point, we all need help. Regardless of one’s social status or political position, we all share the commonalities of basic human needs. Therefore, what is good for you, is good for me.
It is also a biological imperative that we matter and are heard. This basic human need motivates and drives our actions and behaviors. We do really, actually, need to matter. It’s not abstract, but a core part of what makes us thrive.
In the past seven years I have written letters, made phone calls, showed up and spoken directly with, or at, town hall meetings to our current representatives trying to advocate for the basic needs of clients. Jim Sensenbrenner listened, mumbled a rote response and gaveled on. Scott Fitzgerald smiled, but kept repeating his stance. Barbara Dittrich literally told me that the clients I represented didn’t exist. Facts I presented fell on deaf ears as these representatives focused on persuasion, rather than genuinely hearing the needs of our community. The consistent response I received from these three and Ron Johnson’s office have revealed little possibility for meaningful discussion of the concerns of their constituents.
If we fail to care about each other, we all lose. We all want to be heard openly and without fear. We want someone who helps us discover commonalities, not differences.
I long for a community in which all of us can flourish. I have witnessed compassion and courage in this community. I have witnessed a community united as we converted tension into creative ideas. I have witnessed this community participate in collective problem solving, decision making and the generation of better solutions because we entertained the fruits of diversity and worked with competing ideas. Our community knows how to make full use of political structure and community institutions by generating, not suppressing diversity, and converting it into social progress, allowing new ideas, courses of action, and caring for each other.
My vote is going for Tom Palzewicz for Congress and Melissa Winker for State Assembly, and I am going to fight for fair maps, because I believe we can create a politics worthy of the human spirit.
Sue Konkel
Oconomowoc
