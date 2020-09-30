With fall quickly approaching the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization is nearing the end of the formal season. This week’s play of the day for 18-hole golfers was called cha-cha-cha. Golfers played 18 holes of golf and chose their best scores on three par 3s, three par 4s, and three par 5s. Honors were taken by Sarah Baird in first flight, Joyce Gehler in second flight and Pat Gahan and Marlene Lee tied for the third flight. While there were no birdies this week, Betty Litscher did have a sunken approach on #9. The blind bogey was taken by Sue Repyak.
In the 9-hole golfer’s group first flight was taken by Evie Lund. There was a three-way tie for second between Sue Buell, Sue O’Hara and Virginia Newcomb. Sue Adas and June Schuler tied for third place. Low putts Flight 1 was Evie Lund, second place was Sue Buell and third, Virginia Newcomb. Flight 2 was taken by Marti Tenzer with Jane Spindler coming in second place. Both Marti and Jane tied for low putts and Pam Reich took second low putts. Julie Clark and Marilyn Lueder tied for first place in Flight 3 and Barb Johnston placed second. Low putts included Julie Clark in first place and Barb Johnston, second. Jane Spindler was on fire with two sunken approaches on #2 and #4. Congratulations to Marilyn Lueder who also had a sunken approach on #8. The blind bogey was split between Barb Moseley, Pam Reich and Marti Tenzer.
Online bridge had lower than usual scores, however, the first-place team was Wendy Lehr and Patricia Cook followed by Sarah Baird and Lynette Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.