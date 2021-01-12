The Lake Mills Area School District has released its calendar for the 2021-22 school year. The official calendar is available on the district’s website and was sent to parents via email this week.
The school year will consist of 175 student-contact days. The entire teaching staff will be at work Aug. 25 and 26 and 30-31. The first day of school will be Sept. 6.
Following is the schedule for the 2021-22 school year:
Aug. 25-26, 30-31 — Teacher in-service
Sept. 1 — Labor Day
Sept. 6 — First day of school for students
Sept. 24 — Teacher in-service, no school
Oct. 28 — Teacher in-service, no school
Oct. 29 — No school
Nov. 5 — Last day of first quarter
Nov. 23 – Last day of first trimester
Nov. 24-26 — Thanksgiving break, no school
Dec. 23-Jan. 1 — Holiday break, no school
Jan. 14 — Last day of second quarter
Jan. 17-18— Teacher in-service, no school
Feb. 18 — Teacher in-service
March 4 — Trimester 2 ends
March 25 — End of third quarter
March 28-April 1 — Spring break, no school
April 15 — No school
May 13 – Teacher in-service, no school
May 30 — Memorial Day, no school
June 5 — High school graduation
June 8 — Last day of school, end of fourth quarter
