Truman has record first year

Lake Mills furriest police officer is celebrating one year on the job.
K9 Truman has been working with the Lake Mills Police Department since late October. He was sworn in Nov. 4, 2019.
Truman had been deployed 107 times this year, including this week when he located 2.52 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Truman has helped to make a total of 61 arrests with 23 of them resulting in criminal complaints being sent to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
Truman has found marijuana, cocaine, meth heroin, LSD, ecstasy and psilocybin mushrooms. He has been involved in three civil apprehensions where the suspect gave up after seeing the K9 being deployed.
Truman has assisted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol many times the help make arrests and locate illegal contraband in vehicles.
“We can’t thank the community enough for all the donations last year to make K9 Truman possible,” said Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck. “Everyone who donated helped the community become a safer place. We look forward to K9 Truman’s upcoming years on the road.”
