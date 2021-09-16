9/2/2021
Warning Defective Tail Lamp S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Warning Defective Tail Lamp Harvey Road/Honeysuckle Lane
Warning Defective Brake Lamp S. Main Street/E. Lake Street
Warning Speeding School Zone S. Main Street/W. Prospect Street
Citation Seatbelt E. Lake Street /E. Madison Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Tamarack Drive
Warning Expired Registration E. Mills & Hwy V
Scam Water Street
Warning brake light Birch/Prairie
Warning Speeding School Zone S. Main Street
Warning Speeding School Zone S. Main Street
Warning Speeding School Zone S. Main Street
Accident Main/CTHV
Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
9/3/2021
Warning Operate Left of Center N. Main Street/ E. Pine Street
Warning Defective Headlamp Hwy V./Hwy 89
Citation Operating While Revoked, Warning — Speeding, Operating Without Insurance S. MainLake Park Place
Warning Fail to Yield Left Turn Main/CTHV
Warning Stopping w/Intersection Lake Street/Ferry Drive
Out Of Control Juvenile Wildflower Way
Juvenile Referral Disorderly Conduct w/ Dangerous Weapon, Out Of Control Juvenile Cook Street
Accident E. Lake Street
Check Welfare E. Lake Street
Missing Juvenile N. Main Street
911 Hang Up Phillips Lane
9/4/2021
Warning Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Operating a Motor Vehicle With Suspended Registration E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path
Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street / Veterans Lane
Warning Illegible License Plate, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Oak Street
Theft E. Tyranena Park Road
Assist EMS E. Lake Street
911 Hang Up Woodland Drive
Warning Defective Headlamp, Citation Possession of THC CTHV/89
911 Hang Up Tower Street
9/5/2021
Citation No Vehicle Insurance, Warning Expired Registration Main Street / Madison Street
Warning Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign Hwy V./Mulberry Street
Noise complaint Bayfield Court
Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Warning Speed, Expired Registration S. Main Street/Milton Street
Check Welfare Tamarack Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning Expired Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Mulberry Street/Fargo Street
Warning Defective License Plate Lamps S. Main Street/Columbus Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89
Warning Improper Display of License Plates, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89
9/6/2021
Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Check Welfare W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Illegible License Plate S. Main/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place
Theft of Medication E. Lake Street
Citation Expired Vehicle Registration S. Main Street/Grant Street
Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Check Welfare Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Veterans Lane
Check Welfare Mulberry Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V./Hwy 89
Warning Defective Headlamp Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Defective Headlamp, Defective License Plate Lamps Main Street/Madison Street
Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp, Fail to Carry Driver’s License Industrial Dr./ American Way
Warning Fail to Yield to Pedestrian W. Madison Street/College Street
Warning Expired Registration Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)
9/8/2021
Warning Improper plates, fail to change address N. Main Street/Pine Street
911 Hang up E. Prospect Street
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive
Warning Speeding in School Zone N. Main Street/Prospect Street
Death Investigation Pope Street
Check Welfare College Street
911 Hang Up N. Main Street
Assist EMS Mulberry Street
9/9/2021
Assist EMS Country View Lane
Alarm N. Main Street
15-day Certification Expired registration, No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/W. Pine Street
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/C.P. Ave.
Found Property Water Street
Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/E. Madison Street
Citation Unlawful Use of a Telephone E. Lake Street
Assist EMS Elm Street
Assist EMS S. Main Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office County Road B
Mutual Aid Milwaukee PD E. Lake Street
Citation Expired Registration, Warning Defective Tail Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office I-94 West Bound