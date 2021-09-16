9/2/2021

Warning Defective Tail Lamp S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Warning Defective Tail Lamp Harvey Road/Honeysuckle Lane

Warning Defective Brake Lamp S. Main Street/E. Lake Street

Warning Speeding School Zone S. Main Street/W. Prospect Street

Citation Seatbelt E. Lake Street /E. Madison Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Tamarack Drive

Warning Expired Registration E. Mills & Hwy V

Scam Water Street

Warning brake light Birch/Prairie

Warning Speeding School Zone S. Main Street

Warning Speeding School Zone S. Main Street

Warning Speeding School Zone S. Main Street

Accident Main/CTHV

Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

9/3/2021

Warning Operate Left of Center N. Main Street/ E. Pine Street

Warning Defective Headlamp Hwy V./Hwy 89

Citation Operating While Revoked, Warning — Speeding, Operating Without Insurance S. MainLake Park Place

Warning Fail to Yield Left Turn Main/CTHV

Warning Stopping w/Intersection Lake Street/Ferry Drive

Out Of Control Juvenile Wildflower Way

Juvenile Referral Disorderly Conduct w/ Dangerous Weapon, Out Of Control Juvenile Cook Street

Accident E. Lake Street

Check Welfare E. Lake Street

Missing Juvenile N. Main Street

911 Hang Up Phillips Lane

9/4/2021

Warning Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, Operating a Motor Vehicle With Suspended Registration E. Tyranena Park Road / Cherokee Path

Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street / Veterans Lane

Warning Illegible License Plate, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Oak Street

Theft E. Tyranena Park Road

Assist EMS E. Lake Street

911 Hang Up Woodland Drive

Warning Defective Headlamp, Citation Possession of THC CTHV/89

911 Hang Up Tower Street

9/5/2021

Citation No Vehicle Insurance, Warning Expired Registration Main Street / Madison Street

Warning Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign Hwy V./Mulberry Street

Noise complaint Bayfield Court

Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Warning Speed, Expired Registration S. Main Street/Milton Street

Check Welfare Tamarack Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning Expired Registration, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Mulberry Street/Fargo Street

Warning Defective License Plate Lamps S. Main Street/Columbus Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89

Warning Improper Display of License Plates, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V/Hwy 89

9/6/2021

Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Check Welfare W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Illegible License Plate S. Main/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Woodland Beach Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Lake Park Place

Theft of Medication E. Lake Street

Citation Expired Vehicle Registration S. Main Street/Grant Street

Warning Speeding, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Check Welfare Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance S. Main Street/Veterans Lane

Check Welfare Mulberry Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp, Failure to Provide Proof of Valid Insurance Hwy V./Hwy 89

Warning Defective Headlamp Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Defective Headlamp, Defective License Plate Lamps Main Street/Madison Street

Warning Speeding N. Main Street/Pine Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp, Fail to Carry Driver’s License Industrial Dr./ American Way

Warning Fail to Yield to Pedestrian W. Madison Street/College Street

Warning Expired Registration Hwy B/ Hwy V (West)

9/8/2021

Warning Improper plates, fail to change address N. Main Street/Pine Street

911 Hang up E. Prospect Street

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Catlin Drive

Warning Speeding in School Zone N. Main Street/Prospect Street

Death Investigation Pope Street

Check Welfare College Street

911 Hang Up N. Main Street

Assist EMS Mulberry Street

9/9/2021

Assist EMS Country View Lane

Alarm N. Main Street

15-day Certification Expired registration, No Proof of Insurance N. Main Street/W. Pine Street

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street/C.P. Ave.

Found Property Water Street

Warning Improper Stop at Stop Sign N. Main Street/E. Madison Street

Citation Unlawful Use of a Telephone E. Lake Street

Assist EMS Elm Street

Assist EMS S. Main Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office County Road B

Mutual Aid Milwaukee PD E. Lake Street

Citation Expired Registration, Warning Defective Tail Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office I-94 West Bound

Recommended for you