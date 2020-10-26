The top-seeded Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team beat fourth-seeded Brookfield Academy 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at LLHS on Oct. 22.
The Warriors improve to 8-4 and senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers tallied 11 kills. Junior middle Ella DeNoyer had nine kills and four aces.
Senior setter Kaylee Raymond totaled 24 assists and senior middle Sydney Langille had three blocks. Senior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik dug out 13 shots.
WATERLOO 3
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2
WATERLOO — Playing for the second time in four days, Waterloo and Lakeside Lutheran once again needed a decisive fifth set on Oct. 19.
This time around the host Pirates came away with a 20-25, 25-19, 25-21, 24-26, 15-13 nonconference victory in the regular-season finale after the Warriors won in five sets on Friday.
“That was another fun battle with Lakeside and I give them a lot of credit. They have a lot of weapons and mixed the ball around on offense and had a big block up on defense,” Waterloo volleyball coach Christy Mosher said. “They will be a dangerous team in the playoffs.”
Senior outside hitter Brooke Mosher had 27 kills, moving past Madeline Mosher’s previous school record of 1,872. She also recorded 16 digs, 16 assists and three aces.
“Brooke Mosher had a nice all-around game and although their block got her a couple of times was still able to hit over .400 on the night,” coach Mosher said. “She earned her 1,000th career dig over the weekend and moved into first place on the all time kill list tonight and those things don’t happen without a great team around her. They are all in and that showed tonight as they have each other’s backs and keep each other up and focused on the next point.”
Lakeside was playing its fifth game in as many days and saw its seven-game win streak dating to Sept. 19 snapped.
“It was another great night for competition. We struggled more in our serve receive than we have recently,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Not everything was working together like we would have liked it, but we definitely saw moments where we could break through and do some nice things.”
Senior outside hitter Payton Kuepers had six aces, 18 kills and 22 digs, leading the team in all three categories for the Warriors (7-4).
Junior middle hitter Ella DeNoyer had 12 kills. Senior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik served three aces and had 21 digs.
Senior middle hitter Sydney Langille had four blocks while sophomore right side Jenna Shadoski and junior outside hitter Lily Schuetz each posted 3.5 blocks.
Senior setter Kaylee Raymond registered 43 assists and sophomore defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson also served three aces.
“In order to win the games against great teams like this, we just have to be able to put it together a little more often,” Krauklis said. “It was a great last game to show us where our weaknesses are, as we use these next two days to prep for the postseason.”
For the Pirates, senior outside hitter Joslyn Wolff tallied 12 kills, 17 digs, 10 assists and three aces as the Pirates finished regular-season play 21-4.
Junior libero Michaela Riege had 21 digs and eight aces while junior defensive specialist Kamden Fitzgerald served five aces. Sophomore outside hitter Rylee Duessler totaled eight kills.
Sophomore setter Sophia Schneider led the team with 17 assists, also notching three blocks. Senior middle Skyler Powers had four blocks.
“I thought we served better tonight,” coach Mosher said. “Michaela Riege and Kamden Fitzgerald combined for 13 aces and helped us gain separation a few times. Joslyn Wolff was solid as well taking some big swings and reading the ball well defensively. Rylee Duessler had some clutch hits as well and Skyler Powers did a nice job slowing down their middle attack with a team-high four blocks.
“Overall it was a total team effort and I liked our energy. When the game was on the line in the fifth set, we had a different look in our eyes than we did on Friday and they stayed tough down the stretch. We look to get back in the gym and focus on the tournament.”
