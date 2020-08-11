In response to parent comments administrators at Lake Mills High School are working to rebuild schedules for students who wish to learn virtually through Lake Mills High School, instead of through the JEDI curriculum. Administrators discussed the topic with the Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education on Monday night.
Last week the district held a virtual learning parent meeting to answer questions and allow for parents to ask questions of what will be expected of virtual students this fall.
“We were really excited about the open honest dialog and it really helped shape our next plans just due to the questions we were getting,” said Dr. Tonya Olson, district administrator. “When we were looking at feedback early on in the summer people really wanted that synchronous live learning, but as we started talking to more parents they really wanted that flexibility to have time to work with their children at night.”
They said they also had parents of kindergarten students reach out to them saying they didn’t want their children on devices all day.
“We started looking at some different options for them,” she said.
As of Monday, the district is looking at having about 20-25% of students choosing the virtual learning option.
“That actually helps us plan the virtual learning option much better because you have a larger amount of students which helps us carve out more staff members.”
Due to the number of parents at the high school level who wanted to do virtual learning through the high school and not just JEDI administrative team has been working to make that happen.
“Cale Vogel and Steve Considine polled the high school teachers to see who would be willing to teach all day but then still make their class available virtually,” she said a good percentage of the high school teachers were willing. “They are really reworking at an almost individual level these students schedule to make them work for parents and kids.”
The district will be hosting another information session soon.
“We have a lot of resources on our website as well,” said Amanda Thompson, elementary principal and director of curriculum and instruction.
The district is still working through plans for fall for virtual learning including plans for synchronous or asynchronous learning.
“It’s been really exciting to see the administrators take that feedback from parents, adjust plans, communicate some more and it’s just been this constant feedback loop,” Olson said.
In other business the board:
— Approved an adult meal price increase.
— Approved the purchase of a bus for next school year for $91,873 from Nelson Bus Service, Inc.
