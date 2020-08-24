In a rare Sunday afternoon meeting, Johnson Creek School Board members did an about-face and decided to bring its students back to school this fall semester. The decision comes just five days after the board agreed to start the school year with its students going all-virtual.
While students in 4K-8 will begin their school year Sept. 8 with face-to-face instruction, high school students will start the school year Sept. 1 with virtual instruction followed by face-to-face instruction Sept. 21.
The board made their decision before a turnout of nearly 50 people with some bringing their children to the board meeting.
Andrew Swanson was one of them.
“There are not a lot of obvious answers to the question of bringing students back in-person to school or holding the school year all-virtual,” he said following the two-hour meeting. “I didn’t want to see the board take any drastic measures, but, instead, make adjustments to the school year as needed.”
Swanson’s daughter, Page, 10, who is headed into fifth grade this year, spoke during the meeting.
“I understand people are scared, but give us the choice to go in-person or online,” she urged board members. “I’m lucky enough to have a parent at home to teach me, but what about the students who have both their parents working?”
Allen Dable, another Johnson Creek resident, asked board members to consider opening the district up to students, and if something happens, then make the necessary changes.
“We talk about data,” he said. “We haven’t had a single day of school since COVID started. We don’t know how it will significantly impact the schools until the schools open for students. My son met with his teacher zero times in the 6-8 weeks when we were virtual. That’s unacceptable. We need to open the schools for the benefit of the students. If there are a rise in cases we can make the adjustments than but open the schools before you make assumptions.”
Johnson Creek Schools Superintendent Michael Garvey said, following the approval to open the district to face-to-face instruction, the administration will continue to follow the number of COVID-19 cases in the county and the school, and, if the need arises, the administration will call a board meeting to discuss what happens next.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” he said. “I am not sure how this will all play out, but this is workable for us,” Garvey said after the meeting. “I’m a teacher. I want to see the kids back in school. Our community wants that to happen. Our teachers want that to happen and our parents want that to happen. We need to do it.”
