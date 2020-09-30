MADISON — The Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team got a preview of some of its top competition at regionals with the Cherokee triangular Saturday at Cherokee Country Club.
Senior Maya Heckmann placed second with an 81 to help the Warriors out to a team score of 387. Waunakee won the tri with a total score of 347, while Madison Edgewood — who plays in Lakeside’s regional — finished second with a 368.
“Edgewood is in our regional next week, so this was a good practice for us to see our competition first hand,” Lakeside Lutheran girls golf coach Kyra Lostetter said. “We were behind Edgewood by two strokes at the turn and had some challenges on the back nine.”
Lakeside Lutheran will compete in a WIAA Division 2 regional at the Prairie du Chien Country Club on Wednesday.
Lauren Lostetter had a career-best day with a 97, while sophomore Ava Heckmann was two strokes behind with a 99. Kaylea Affeld rounded out the Warrior four with a 110.
Hartford Invitational
Lakeside Lutheran had a program-best 377 to finish sixth at the 14-team Hartford Invitational Friday at Hartford Golf Club.
Maya Heckmann placed sixth overall out of 73 golfers with a card of 84. Cedarburg’s Elise Hoven scored a 67 to finish first overall and help Cedarburg to a top finish with a team score of 350.
Ava Heckmann placed 17th with a stroke count of 91. Lostetter was 31st with a 98 and Affeld finished 44th with a 104.
