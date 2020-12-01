A free community Christmas dinner will be offered to the people of Lake Mills at Real Hope Community Church, 1345 Stonehedge Lane on Christmas Day from 4-7 p.m.

The volunteers offering the meal will have COVID-19 preclusions in place.

“We started this dinner as a chance to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and to spend time with folks who might like some dinner and conversation,” said Adam Sigmund, organizer. “We also understand that this year is different.”

This is the second year the free meal has been offered at the church. Volunteers will offer free delivery to anyone who would like it, as well as curbside pickup.

“We understand that some people may not be comfortable entering the building due to COVID, but all are welcome,” he said.

Volunteers are asking those who can to RSVP to the church by calling 920-648-3500. Those who are interested in volunteering can call Adam Sigmund at 920-988-3978.

