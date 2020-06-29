The Lettsew K9 Fest golf scramble and motorcycle ride will be held Saturday, July 25 at Neighbor's 13 East Event Center, 216 Golf Dr., Jefferson.
The motorcycle ride will begin at 10 a.m. There will be a poker hand draw and 50/50 raffle.
The golf scramble will begin at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. There will be hole prizes, a hostess raffle and more.
At 4 p.m. there will be a K9 demonstration, followed by a raffle drawing and silent auction.
The event will support the K9 units in Jefferson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.