What goes into the tax levy for property taxes in the City of Lake Mills WI? Well it can be complicated so let's try to simplify this a little.
We will take our equalized value for the total real estate values in the City of Lake Mills. This information is provided by the State and Local Finance Division of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
The City’s 2020 equalized value is $560,300,000, we used this number to divide by our total tax levy of $4,387,900 which was $40,000 under the levy limit provided to us after we fill out the online forms that are created by the Department of Revenue. This gives us a mill rate of .00783. This is the number that is used to create your city portion of the tax bill on your property.
The final mill rate is calculated by using an online Jefferson County spreadsheet. The total mill rate for the city includes the state, the county, the local school, and MATC. Each will have their own mill rate and will be used to create your total tax bill. The jurisdiction provides the county with their approved levies and the county prepares the tax bill.
Example. $4,387,900 / $560,300,000 = .00783 after Wisconsin Department of Revenue provides the credits for lottery and school, the effective rate is = .0078
The .0078. mill rate is multiplied by your home's value to create the city portion of your tax rate based on your home's value. So, if your home is assessed at $236,000, your city tax would be $1,840.80. This increased the tax on your property for the City of Lake Mills portion by $60 for the year 2020. This process is repeated for the other taxing jurisdiction mill rates to provide a total tax bill for your property.
Some of the items that help offset your property tax is the percentage of net new construction. If you have more new growth than you have property demolition, it can spread the tax out to more homes by lowering the mill rate. So, as you can see the city cannot just raise taxes as they want. This process is tracked by the Department of Revenue for accuracy.
After all of this is figured out, we take this information and other revenue sources to create a budget. Every attempt is made to create a zero sum budget, but certain items such as large road construction or utility work will require that we use bonds so we don't use all of our immediate cash and we have the ability to remove that from the next years levy calculations for the total property equalized rates.
Our budget process usually starts in Sept. and we attempt to have it approved by the first meeting in November each year. This process is open to any citizen that wants to see it. We itemize all lines and it is available for review online when we start the process. If you want to access the line item budget as we continue to work on it, go to this location on the internet; https://www.cleargov.com/wisconsin/jefferson/city/lake-mills/2021/native/expenditures?breakdowntype=department&objectid=982179
If you get to this site and need any type of assistance or explanation of the data, please call your city council representative and they can help you with your questions.
