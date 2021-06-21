After taking the year off last year, Brew with a View is back this year. The event will be Thursday at Korth Park from 5-8 p.m. Brew with a View is a fundraiser for the Jefferson County Parks Department.
Nestled in the heart of south-central Wisconsin, just a stone’s throw from both Madison and Milwaukee, Jefferson County is home to rolling hills, grassy prairies and lovely shorelines offering enjoyment and recreational opportunities to residents and visitors alike.
With over a dozen county parks highlighting the natural beauty of the area, it’s hard for anyone to pick a favorite. But, perched atop a lush hill, with sweeping views of a Rock Lake, lays Korth Park — the crown jewel of the county’s park system.
During the event Korth Park will be reminiscent of a traditional German biergarten, but with a modern twist. Patrons can gather to sip a variety of locally brewed craft beers from Tyranena Brewing Company, listen to music and enjoy a fantastic meal.
Ryan McGrath Band will perform a mixture of blues, country and rock music.
Delicious food vendors will be: El Grito Taqueria, Crawfish Junction and Big Daddy O's BBQ.
Park closes at dusk. Families welcome.
Due to limited parking, the Parks Department requests that attendees carpool whenever possible. The park is also accessible via an offshoot of the Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail.