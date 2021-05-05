The council approved a resolution Tuesday, May 4 to apply for a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant on behalf of Tyranena Properties, 203 North Main Street.
“The city is required to apply for WEDC grants for businesses that are interested,” said Steve Wilke, city manager. “This is the beginning process of getting it into their hands.”
The program works to incentivize downtown community development and provides financial assistance for shovel ready projects. Eligible projects include development of destination attractions, rehabilitation and reuse of underutilized or landmark buildings, infill development, historic preservation, infrastructure efforts and mixed-use developments.
The property has been vacant for a number of years but has historically been a pharmacy.
“This is a rehabilitation and reuse of an underutilized building, I don’t know that it’s a historic building, but it is a significant building in our downtown. It’s being developed as a restaurant,” Wilke said. He believes it will be tied to Tyranena Brewery as a restaurant to sell their beer in.
He said the grant allows them to get up to $250,000.
“They are looking at a significant amount of improvements at the site,” he said.
The owners also own the parking lot between the Odd Fellows building also known as Opera Hall Antiques and the former pharmacy building.
Mike Wolf a resident on Sandy Beach Road discussed his change of view from his home during public comment with the ongoing Sandy Beach Boat launch project. Currently Forest Construction is working on the Sandy Beach project.
He mentioned the possibility of forming a committee of interested and affected partied to discuss future projects. He also mentioned the parking problems on Sandy Beach Road.
“It has to be enforced,” Wolf said. He suggested a sign proposing a higher fine saying, “up to $1,500.”
He also requested “no parking” signs up and down both sides of the road.
The council recognized Mike Foster for his service on the council for seven and a half years.
“Thank you for serving as a mentor and I appreciate your communication and wiliness to talk with us,” said Michelle Quednow.
Waters said, “I’m looking forward to many phone calls for assistance over the next year.”
Foster congratulated the Lake Mills Fire Department on their new certification and the Lake Mills Police Department on their new officer Zach Roberts.
“Thank you to each and every one of you up there (on the council) and thank you to you Catherine for taking over the spot. I hope it’s everything you want it to be,” he said. “You fit the bill for what our community looks like right now,” he told the council.
He also mentioned the project at Sandy Beach.
“I’m happy to see that project go forward for the safety. That’s what we have to look at. Whatever way you go with the projects down there just know you have someone here who has your back on it.”
He plans to step back for a bit and eventually get involved in the plan commission.
In other business the council:
— Tabled a resolution for some corrections and additions for the new Rock Lake Cemetery plat to include 2,058 new graves.
“There are definitely spaces you could continue to add graves here and there. This plat should last you many decades,” said Brandon Herbert, city planner.
The city has owned and managed the cemetery since 1948. The sexton requested the council consider platting the final parcel for development last year.
There is also a space available for a columbarium to place ashes.
— Approved the reduction of financial guarantee for Drumlin Crossing Condominium Development. The city will retain $145,775 of the $389,130.50 financial guarantee.
— Approved the ordinance for the zoning amendment request for Lake Mills Feed and Grain Inc. from multi-family residential to planned industrial at 1219 S. Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.